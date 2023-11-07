First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

