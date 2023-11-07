Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1,156.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.11.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

