Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 495 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

