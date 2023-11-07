Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.