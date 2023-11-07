Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

