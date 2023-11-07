Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 390.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

