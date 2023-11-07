Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.3 %

EVBG opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and have sold 5,550 shares worth $119,213. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

