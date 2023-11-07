US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $47.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in US Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

