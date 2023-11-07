K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.36 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

