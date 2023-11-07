Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRP. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

KRP opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

