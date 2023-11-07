KeyCorp Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

