AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.1 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$27.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.06.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.