Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.3 %

FUN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,351,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 542,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

