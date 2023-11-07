Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered by Analyst

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

