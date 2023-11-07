SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP
SAP Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.