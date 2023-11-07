SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

