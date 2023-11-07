Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insider Activity at Arteris

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $521,305 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Arteris Price Performance

AIP stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Arteris Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.