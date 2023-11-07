Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 92,700 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 5,683.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,204 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 893,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

