Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

