Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $210,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Weatherford International Stock Up 0.2 %
Weatherford International stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.91. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.
Weatherford International Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
