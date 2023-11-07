Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $210,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.2 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.91. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.