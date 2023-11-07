Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WH stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.37.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.