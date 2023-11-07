Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

