Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,011,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

