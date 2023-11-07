Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $123,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.