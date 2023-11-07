Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Parsons Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

