Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

