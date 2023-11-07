Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $51,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 460.8% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of TELL opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

About Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

