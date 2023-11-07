Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $63.58

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.28.
O has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
NYSE:O opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.
The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
