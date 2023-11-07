Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

