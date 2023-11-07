New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.09 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Valmont Industries worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE VMI opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

