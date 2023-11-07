Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bumble by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

