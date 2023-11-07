Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $19.07

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 468,540 shares of company stock worth $7,496,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 226.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $5,608,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after buying an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

