Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.81. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

