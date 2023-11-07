Amprius Technologies (AMPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
