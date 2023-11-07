LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveRamp stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

