Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

