Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 3.7 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 534,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,580 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.