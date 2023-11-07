Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

