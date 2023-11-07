HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HireQuest stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,738.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

