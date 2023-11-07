Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 105.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -249.99%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

