FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By KeyCorp

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.