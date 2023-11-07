CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

