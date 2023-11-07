William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

ADUS opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

