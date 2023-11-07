Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,903 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

