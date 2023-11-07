Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

BATS NULG opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

