Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

