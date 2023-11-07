Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.