FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. UBS Group cut their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$24.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 268.52%.

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle bought 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

