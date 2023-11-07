Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$222.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.91.

IFC opened at C$199.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$208.65. The firm has a market cap of C$35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

