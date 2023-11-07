FY2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after acquiring an additional 274,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,133,000 after purchasing an additional 999,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

