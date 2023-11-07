FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.79.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.78. The stock has a market cap of C$24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

