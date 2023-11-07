FY2023 Earnings Forecast for MKS Instruments, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

MKSI opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $34,033,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

