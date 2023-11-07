Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

SIX stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

